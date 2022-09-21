PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share payable on October 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on October 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005910/en/

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Mei Feng Zhang

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

(212) 940-3312Media Contact

Anna Kukowski

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

anna.kukowski@axiscapital.com

(212) 715-3574

KEYWORD: EUROPE CARIBBEAN UNITED KINGDOM BERMUDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ASSET MANAGEMENT INSURANCE

SOURCE: AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 09/21/2022 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/21/2022 04:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005910/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you