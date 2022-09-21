PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share payable on October 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.
In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on October 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.
About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.
Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005910/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact
Mei Feng Zhang
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
investorrelations@axiscapital.com
(212) 940-3312Media Contact
Anna Kukowski
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
(212) 715-3574
KEYWORD: EUROPE CARIBBEAN UNITED KINGDOM BERMUDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ASSET MANAGEMENT INSURANCE
SOURCE: AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/21/2022 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/21/2022 04:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005910/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.