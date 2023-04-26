Aztec Drills Bonanza Grade Silver of 3,477 gpt Ag (111.96 oz/t Ag) over 1.52 m within a zone of 733.9 gpt Ag (23.63 oz/t Ag) over 7.6 m, part of a broader intercept of 0.58 gpt Au and 72.19 gpt Ag (1.63 AuEq) over 125.0 m in first hole of 2023 Core Drilling Program at Tombstone Project, Arizona