Azura Ophthalmics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new therapeutic class of Ophthalmic Keratolytics for ocular surface diseases, today announced that members of management will present at BTIG’s Ophthalmology Day 2022, being held on November 29, and at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held from November 29 through December 1. The Azura management team will also be available for 1X1 investor meetings.
BTIG’s Ophthalmology Day 2022
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Oral presentation with live webcast available on the News & Events section of Azura’s website
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Time: 3:50-4:10 PM ET
For additional information or to request a meeting with management, please contact conference representatives.
About Meibomian Gland Dysfunction
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction is a chronic and progressive condition associated with blockage of the meibomian glands and alteration in the quality of expressed meibum which can end in gland atrophy. It is the leading cause of Dry Eye Disease and Contact Lens Discomfort. 1,2 MGD is commonly characterized by terminal duct obstruction and/or qualitative/quantitative changes in the glandular secretion. 3 There are no approved prescription pharmaceutical agents that specifically treat these glandular changes. If left untreated, MGD will alter the tear film, which can initiate or exacerbate additional ocular surface diseases such as Dry Eye Disease, resulting in corneal ulcers and ocular infections.
About AZR-MD-001
Azura’s lead clinical-stage drug candidate, AZR-MD-001, harnesses the power of selenium sulfide (SeS 2 ) in an easy-to-use ophthalmic ointment preparation applied directly to the meibomian glands in the lower eyelid. AZR-MD-001 is thought to have a multi-modal mechanism of action that treats the pathophysiology of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction along with the resulting ocular surface symptoms. It breaks down the bonds between abnormal keratin proteins to soften the blockage, slows down the production of keratin to prevent future blockages and increases the quality and quantity of meibum produced by the meibomian glands.
AZR-MD-001 is currently being studied to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of the study drug in patients with MGD. Azura expects to initiate a second pivotal multi-center clinical trial of AZR-MD-001 0.5% in 2023.
About Azura Ophthalmics, Ltd.
Azura Ophthalmics is utilizing our deep understanding of ocular surface diseases and drug development to deliver a new therapeutic class of Ophthalmic Keratolytics to treat underserved ophthalmic conditions. Our differentiated approach combines ophthalmologic and dermatologic solutions to harness the unique properties of keratolytics to treat the root cause of numerous underserved ocular indications. Our internally discovered pipeline of new chemical entities allows us to develop a portfolio of first-in-class ophthalmic therapeutics for significant unmet needs. For more information visit: www.azuraophthalmics.com and follow Azura on LinkedIn and Twitter.
