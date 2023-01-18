SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023--
Qumulo, the radically simple way to manage exabyte-scale data anywhere, today announced the availability of the Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service. Customers can now provision Qumulo on demand directly from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
“Our commitment to delivering simplicity at scale starts with the initial deployment and onboarding experience of our customers,” said Kiran Bhageshpur, CTO of Qumulo. “The availability of the Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service directly from the Azure Marketplace creates a more streamlined procurement process for customers looking to store and manage unstructured data in the cloud at massive scale.”
Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service delivers data management and storage services at multi-petabyte scale in a single namespace with the performance, security, and simplicity to meet the most demanding enterprise workloads. Customers can now consume Qumulo as a service on Azure and scale their data on demand without needing to go through multiple touchpoints for sizing and procurement. Self-service via the Azure Marketplace enables customers to deploy the capacity they need, when they need it.
“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Azure Native Qumulo Scalable File Service to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Qumulo is the radically simple way to manage exabyte-scale data anywhere – edge, core or cloud – on the platform of your choice. In a world with trillions of files and objects comprising 100+ Zettabytes worldwide, companies need a solution that combines the ability to run anywhere with simplicity. This is precisely what Qumulo was founded to accomplish.
