Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at D.A. Davidson’s 20 th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, which is being held virtually on September 22-23, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on September 22 at 8 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

About the 20 th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

The 20 th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference is an invitation-only virtual event that includes participation from industry leading and emerging growth companies within industrial technology, building products, clean technology, engineering construction & industrial services, heavy materials, discrete manufacturing and specialty services & equipment sectors. In addition to scheduled one-on-one and group meetings, there are planned panel discussions with industry experts and D.A. Davidson’s Industrials professionals in Research and Investment Banking.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

