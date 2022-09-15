AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W) has been invited to present at D.A. Davidson’s 21 st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, which is being held at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville, TN, September 22-23, 2022.

B&W management is scheduled to present Friday, September 23, from 11:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your D.A. Davidson representative or visit the conference web site.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W onLinkedInand learn more atbabcock.com.

