Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W) has been invited to present at D.A. Davidson’s 21 st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, which is being held at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville, TN, September 22-23, 2022.
B&W management is scheduled to present Friday, September 23, from 11:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your D.A. Davidson representative or visit the conference web site.
About Babcock & Wilcox
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W onLinkedInand learn more atbabcock.com.
CONTACT: Investor Contact:
B&W Investor Relations
704.625.4944
investors@babcock.comMedia Contact:
Ryan Cornell
B&W Public Relations
330.860.1345
