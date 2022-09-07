AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W) has been invited to present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 6 th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference, which is being held at The Yale Club in New York on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Kenneth Young, B&W’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative or visit the conference web site.
About Babcock & Wilcox
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, B&W is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow B&W onLinkedInand learn more atbabcock.com.
