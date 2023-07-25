AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET.
B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young and B&W Chief Financial Officer Louis Salamone will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued after the market closes on the day of the conference call and webcast.
The listen-only audio of the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet on B&W’s Investor Relations site. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is (833) 470-1428; the dial-in number for participants in Canada is (833) 950-0062; the dial-in number for participants in all other locations is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID for all participants is 961977. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.
About Babcock & Wilcox
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow B&W onLinkedInand learn more atbabcock.com.
