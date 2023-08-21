EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 21, 2023--
Babylist, the leading digital destination for growing families, announced the expansion of its brand offerings to include full-funnel marketing opportunities that drive awareness, consideration, and purchase goals. This comes on the heels of last year’s launch of The Push, Babylist’s in house content studio, which helped double the business’ media revenue YoY. This new offering further establishes Babylist as the most effective way for brands, both endemic and non-endemic, to connect with expecting parents and the community that supports them.
“For the last decade, Babylist has invested in developing thoughtful, informative content that drives organic growth, making us the go-to destination for parents and a valuable audience platform for brands. We created The Push so we could extend this strategy to partner with like-minded brands seeking to meaningfully engage with this vast, diverse, and motivated audience,” said Lee Anne Grant, Chief Growth Officer of Babylist. “As we see advertisers moving from programmatic to more efficient, growth-minded spending, we’re pleased to see our media business grow, and we’re focused on continuing to exceed our partners’ measurable performance expectations.”
Babylist’s engaged audience appeals to a diverse range of brands including non-endemic brands like Shipt, the personal shopping and delivery service that lets members order groceries and more from local stores and national giants like Target and Meijer. For the campaign, Babylist developed customized content that featured Shipt across multiple channels including Babylist’s editorial guides and Hello Baby newsletters for expecting and new parents. The Shipt campaign was Babylist’s highest-performing sponsored piece in 2022 and nearly doubled set impression goals. The campaign, which also extended to influencer, received over 12M views, over 400% higher than the original goal.
“We all know it can be overwhelming to be a new parent (I was one myself not too long ago!), and at Shipt, we want to help make our customers' lives easier, so partnering with Babylist was a natural fit,” said Allison Stadd, Shipt's SVP of Brand, Culture & Media. “Shipt was able to authentically and impactfully demonstrate our value to growing families through the power of Babylist’s audience and customized offering in a way that past ad investments have not. We were impressed with the campaign’s performance and look forward to future partnerships with their content studio.”
Babylist’s team has worked with a variety of brands to develop bespoke campaigns that include written content, product and lifestyle videos (web, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram), dedicated emails, social media campaigns, influential partnerships, metaverse integrations, and in-person experiences. After a successful series of pop-ups last year, Babylist recently opened its permanent flagship showroom, Babylist Beverly Hills. The 18,000-square-foot space offers partners the opportunity to bring their brands and products to life with tailored, immersive experiences.
Babylist has launched other notable campaigns, including EarlyBird, Trust & Will, and UNest to support new parents with financial and investment management; UrbanSitter and Cooper, to connect parents with childcare providers; Ruth Health and OLLY, for pre- and postpartum care for mothers; as well as partnerships with Nike, FTD, Mixtiles, Ritual Zero, and Wine Access.
ABOUT BABYLIST
Babylist is the leading digital destination for growing families. For over a decade, Babylist has been the technology solution for expecting parents and the community that supports them, expanding from baby registry into a full-service platform that helps parents make decisions with confidence, stay connected, and build happy and healthy families. Every year Babylist helps over 9M people make purchases through its registry, app, ecommerce shop, and comprehensive product guides. The Babylist ecosystem now includes Babylist Health, which provides access to products and services including insurance-covered breast pumps, Expectful, a new voice in health and wellness for pre-pregnancy through postpartum care, and The Push, a branded content studio that works with the biggest companies in the baby space. With over 55M monthly pageviews and 1.2M TikTok followers, Babylist is a generational brand leading the $88 billion baby product industry. To learn about Babylist’s registry options, editorial content, and more, visit www.babylist.com.
ABOUT SHIPT
Through easy-to-use technology and a network of workers who love to go above and beyond, Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt’s app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by leveraging Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. Shoppers and drivers on the Shipt platform are known for reliability and going above and beyond, including communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions.
Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt’s Newsroom.
