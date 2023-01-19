North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.