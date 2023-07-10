DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--
The "Bacterial Therapeutics Beyond Antibiotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As bacteria grow resistant to conventional antibiotics, alternatives are being investigated, including antibodies, probiotics, bacteriophages, and antimicrobial peptides currently undergoing clinical trials.
The specificity of antibodies, and the inability of bacteria to develop resistance against them, make antibodies attractive, albeit expensive, alternative therapeutic agents. Bacteriophages have been used for therapy in some parts of the world.
Antimicrobial peptides have long been considered as potential replacements for antibiotics but with limited success. Synthetic peptides and synthetic Antibiotic membrane-active agents might herald a shift in treatment options.
Key Topics Covered:
- Active extrusion of bacterial compounds by membrane pumps
- Aerucin (Aridis)
- Age-appropriate Antibiotics
- Antibiotic-deactivating Enzymes
- Antibodies
- Antimicrobial Nanoparticles
- Antimicrobial Peptides
- Antisense therapy/gene silencing
- Arenicin (Adenium Biotech)
- Asia
- Bacteriophages
- 514G3 (XBiotech)
- Boston's Children's Hospital
- Case Western
- Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention
- Defensins
- Defining the Scope
- Europe
- European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
- Global Market Regulations and Standards
- Host Directed Therapies
- Lysins
- Market Dynamics
- MEDI 3902 (MedImmune)
- Murepavadin (POL7080) (Polyphor Ltd)
- National Centre for Disease Control (India)
- Non-antibiotic Microbial Therapeutics - Therapies
- Overexpression of Multidrug resistance efflux pumps
- Phages
- Recent Developments and the Need for Antibiotic Innovation
- Siderophores
- Technology
- The Evolving Landscape
- The Unmet Need
- Univ of Hong Kong
- US Centers for Disease Control
- US FDA
- Zinplava/Bezlotoxumab (Merck)
Company Profiles
- Aridis
- Merck
- Medimmune
- Xbiotech
- AstraZeneca
- Rebiotix
- Seres
- Contrafect
- Intron Biotechnology
- Armata Pharmaceuticals
- AmpliPhi Research
- Institut Pasteur
- Adenium Biotech
- Polyphor Ltd.
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Manchester
- Case Western
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Entasis Therapeutics
- Immuron
- Intralytix
- Locus Biosciences
- Phico Therapeutics
- Technophage
- Valneva SE
