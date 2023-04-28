MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2023--
The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share to shareholders of record on May 26, 2023, payable June 9, 2023.
About Badger Meter
With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005423/en/
CONTACT: Badger Meter News Release
Karen Bauer
(414) 371-7276
KEYWORD: WISCONSIN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING ENERGY UTILITIES MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Badger Meter, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/28/2023 04:15 PM/DISC: 04/28/2023 04:15 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005423/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.