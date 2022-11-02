YORK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
BAE Systems Combat Mission Systems business named both AMZ Manufacturing Corp. and Leading Technology Composites Inc. as Suppliers of the Year for their high performance standards and global competitiveness at its ‘Partner2Win’ Symposium on November 1, 2022.
Along with Suppliers of the Year, the event also recognized top suppliers for combat and amphibious vehicle as well as maritime gun system programs . The ‘Partner2Win’ program honors suppliers for best-in-class performance, on-time deliveries and stringent quality standards.
BAE Systems Combat Mission Systems awarded a total of 25 supplier of the year awards and 34 ‘Partner2Win’ medals to various companies. Highlights include:
- Supplier of the Year: AMZ Manufacturing Corp. and Leading Technology Composites Inc.
- Quality Supplier of the Year: Applied Composites
- Most Improved Supplier of the Year: Sioux Manufacturing Corporation
- Small Business of the Year: Military & Commercial Fasteners Corp.
“Delivering quality combat systems to our warfighters continues to be a main priority for BAE Systems,” said Marc Casseres, Vice President of Operations for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business. “Partnering with high performing suppliers allows us to fulfill customer needs, and continue to deliver on our commitments with safety, partnership, and innovation at the forefront.”
To view the full list of awardees and more information about doing business with the company, please visit BAE Systems’ supplier website.
