FILE - Pope Francis, right, is presented with a scale model of the building project of the biggest Catholic church in the Gulf region, by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during a private audience at the Vatican, Monday, May 19, 2014. Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain between Nov. 3-6, 2022, sparking calls from the country’s majority Shiite opposition and human rights activists for the pontiff to raise human rights concerns in the small island nation.