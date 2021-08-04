BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $42.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 34 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period.
Bain Capital Specialty shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.10, an increase of 49% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCSF