BOSTON (AP) _ Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $51.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.8 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $197.4 million.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.86, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCSF

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

