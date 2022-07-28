ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--
Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, August 11, 2022, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on the same day to review the results and answer questions. Attendance information is provided below.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544, and reference participant access code 262063 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 733268. The replay will be available through September 10, 2022.
In addition to the dial-in options, Bakkt stockholders can participate by going to https://app.saytechnologies.com/bakkt-2022-q2 to submit questions prior to the earnings call. The platform will open on August 4 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Verified retail and institutional stockholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 10 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Bakkt’s business and financial results on the earnings call.
The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.
About Bakkt
Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through the Bakkt App and to partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005754/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations
Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations
Lauren Post, Head of Communications
