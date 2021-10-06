BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
Ball Metalpack, a leading North American manufacturer of steel cans for food and household products, today announced the addition of a new two-piece food can production line at its Milwaukee manufacturing plant. The line is operational as of today.
The new, high-speed two-piece food can production line will support the production of millions of food cans per year and will allow Ball Metalpack to meet growing demand from customers in the food and nutrition industries. This is the second high-speed two-piece production line at the Milwaukee plant, enabling the plant to have a quicker ramp-up time and a lower total cost structure. Ball Metalpack now has 4 high-speed two-piece can lines across its eight North American plants.
“We’re excited to launch our newest two-piece food can line, increasing our capacity and signaling our commitment to grow with our customers' needs,” said Jim Peterson, Ball Metalpack chief executive officer. “We continue to see increased demand for our food cans and this large investment in our manufacturing capacity is the direct result of several long-term contracts with key customers.”
Ball Metalpack will add approximately 50 additional employees to around 120 already working at the Milwaukee plant now, for a total of more than 170 workers. The company invests nearly $10 million annually with local suppliers for its two Wisconsin plants.
This is the second new line to be added this year. The company announced a new high-speed aerosol can line in January at its DeForest, Wis., can manufacturing plant, which became operational earlier this year.
To celebrate the expansion, Ball Metalpack is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and line commissioning on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Milwaukee plant, 8500 West Tower Ave., at 10:00 a.m. Central time.
About Ball Metalpack
Ball Metalpack supplies innovative, sustainable steel packaging solutions for food and aerosol products in North America. With about 1,300 employees, the private company is based in Broomfield, Colorado, with eight U.S. plants. Ball Metalpack was formed in June 2018 as a joint venture between majority owner Platinum Equity and Ball Corporation.
