AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 5, 2022--
Ballogy Inc., the industry standard for youth athletic skills measurement and tracking and leading exposure platform, today announced a partnership with Sports Camp Canada, the official Canadian provider of Nike Sports Camps, the largest sports camp network in the world. The Ballogy mobile app will enable players to stay connected with camp directors and each other before, during, and after each in-person camp experience and to continue receiving the highest quality sports education and training.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to connect our camp directors and athletes to deliver the ultimate training and development curriculum,” said Ian Hamilton, CEO of Sports Camps Canada. “Ballogy unlocks a powerful new development tool for the young athletes in our camp program that will help them continue to learn and improve.”
With Ballogy, camp directors can:
- Build a year-round connection with athletes by offering skill development before, during and after camp experiences
- Extend their thought leadership by creating and assigning custom shooting drills and assessments via the Ballogy app
- Maintain and build on the competitive spirit from camp with Ballogy leaderboards
- Demonstrate progress by providing players and parents with tangible and objective data following camp
Ballogy is the first performance analytics app that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. The Ballogy mobile app also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share their results with coaches and college networks. Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.
“We are extremely honored to partner with such an established program whose mission is to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We look forward to building upon the success of the SCC basketball program and inspiring athletic growth and development in youth and amateur athletes.”
The first Nike Basketball Camp powered by Ballogy will be a shooting clinic with Coach Denham Brown taking place May 15th at Royal Academy in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. Registered players will have the opportunity to get a jumpstart on the clinic by completing the warm up on the Ballogy App and connecting with Coach Denham a week before the event. For more information, please visit https://www.sportscampscanada.com/camps/nike-basketball-camp-royal-crown-academy
About Ballogy
Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/
About Sports Camp Canada (SCC)
Sports Camps Canada (SCC) was founded in 2015 and is the official provider of Nike Sports Camps in Canada. SCC partners with the country's best coaches to direct our camps and provides them with valuable administrative and marketing support. SCC continues to grow thanks to an outstanding community of camp directors and the dedication of the entire Sports Camps Canada staff. SCC’s parent company, US Sports Camps (USSC), is headquartered in San Rafael, California and is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skill. For more information please visit, https://www.sportscampscanada.com/ and https://www.ussportscamps.com/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005833/en/
CONTACT: Jill Ford
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHILDREN SPORTS EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER SPORTS OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRAINING SOFTWARE CONSUMER TEENS BASKETBALL
SOURCE: Ballogy Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/05/2022 09:34 AM/DISC: 04/05/2022 09:34 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005833/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.