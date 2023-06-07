Banner Again Named One of the World’s Best Banks

WALLA WALLA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2023--
Forbes recently named Banner Bank one of the World’s Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606006110/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
“Being recognized again as one of the strongest and most trustworthy financial institutions, not just in the U.S. but the world, is a tremendous compliment,” said Banner Bank President and CEO Mark Grescovich. “Earning independent recognition from highly-reputable sources further confirms our clients recognize and appreciate our efforts to provide them with outstanding service and value.”
To create its 2023 list, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 48,000 banking clients in 14 languages and 32 countries, asking for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Banks were rated on general satisfaction (30% of final score) and whether the customer would recommend the bank (30%). The final 40% came from customer ratings in five key areas: trust, financial advice, digital services, customer services and terms and conditions.
This recognition from Forbes comes on the heels of Newsweek naming Banner Bank one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, S&P Global Market Intelligence naming Banner one of the 50 top performing U.S. public banks, and earlier this year Forbes named us one of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year.
See the entire Forbes 2023 list of World’s Best Banks.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606006110/en/
Kelly McPhee, Senior Vice President, PR & CommunicationsKelly.mcphee@bannerbank.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Banner Bank
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/07/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 06/07/2023 11:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606006110/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.