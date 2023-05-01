LEXINGTON, Ky. — Personal attacks and havoc stole the show Monday night, as five leading Republican candidates for Kentucky governor faced off for a live, televised 90-minute debate hosted by KET in Lexington.
The candidates, Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Ryan Quarles, Eric Deters and Alan Keck, had their feet held to the fire by moderator Renee Shaw — and each other — in one of the final debates before the May 16 primary.
The two front-runners according to recent polling — Craft, the former ambassador to Canada and the United Nations, and Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general — in particular traded barbs with one another on support from law enforcement, alleged ethics violations and more.
There’s just two weeks until the primary, when GOP voters across Kentucky decide who among a dozen candidates is their best bet to defeat the presumptive Democratic nominee and incumbent governor, Andy Beshear. Despite Kentucky’s increasingly Republican leanings, Beshear is likely to be a formidable opponent, as recent surveys have shown he is consistently one of the most popular governors in America.
Deters, a suspended Northern Kentucky attorney and arguably the most far-right candidate on the stage Monday night, also jumped into the fray, lobbing insults at Craft for “playing the woman card” and the wealth of her and her husband, Alliance Resource Partners CEO Joe Craft.
The chaotic exchange prompted frustration from another candidate on stage as the issues were forced to the back-burner.
“Quite honestly, the last 10 minutes are why people are sick of politics in America,” Keck, mayor of Somerset, said. “It’s, ‘He said, she said, we’re gonna spend a pile of money to tear each other down.’ I want a Kentucky where we lift each other up and get stuff done.”
From the ensuing crosstalk, Deters piped in: “Kumbaya doesn’t work.”
The Kentucky Democratic Party said the candidates used their time “shredding” each other.
“With the primary just over two weeks away, the KY GOP is coming apart at the seams,” the KDP tweeted, referencing an attack ad from a pro-Craft PAC that has likened Cameron to a soft teddy bear.
Speaking after the debate, Quarles, current commissioner of agriculture, said the forum allowed him to show voters he has “a temperament that Kentucky needs to see” in its next governor. It’s a part of his approach this entire campaign season, focusing on “issues not insults.”
“It’s important that Republicans nominate a candidate who can unite the party,” he said. “There’s no problem with having disagreements on issues and policies and voting records, etc., but it’s important that if we’re going to defeat Andy Beshear, we need to nominate somebody who wants to help lift other people up and unite the party after May 16.”
