Barclays Announces New Senior Appointments in Healthcare Investment Banking and in Equity Research

Barclays today announced new senior appointments in Healthcare Investment Banking and in Equity Research. They include the hiring of Maneet Singh and appointment of Evan Matlin as new Co-Heads of Healthcare M&A in the United States, Jon Swope joining the Healthcare Information Technology Banking team, and Stephanie Davis in Equity Research.
As Co-Heads of Healthcare M&A in the US, Singh and Matlin will jointly lead the firm's advisory capabilities across the sector. They will report to Dan Grabos and Larry Hamdan, Co-Heads of Americas M&A, and be based in New York.
“Maneet will partner with Evan to drive strategic dialog with our healthcare clients and ensure we are offering a full suite of sophisticated M&A and capital markets products. His expertise, deep client relationships, and strong track record of managing and leading teams positions us well for continued success in this key market,” said Dan Grabos and Larry Hamdan, Co-Heads of Americas M&A.
Singh brings with him extensive sector knowledge, with previous experience at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. Matlin, who also has extensive experience, joined Barclays in 2016 from Deutsche Bank and has been a senior member of the Healthcare M&A team, having advised on many of the group’s marquee transactions. He has also worked at Barclays in London, leading healthcare M&A for EMEA.
Jon Swope to Join the Healthcare Information Technology Banking Team
Jon Swope will join the Healthcare Information Technology Banking team as a Managing Director in New York, working closely with Jefferson Rives and Michael Jaffe, and reporting to Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare and Real Estate Banking.
“Technology continues to drive rapid change across all sectors of healthcare. It’s incredibly exciting to see companies advancing technologies to improve clinical outcomes, create a more efficient healthcare payor and payments infrastructure, enable value-based care and ultimately create a more efficient and navigable healthcare system. Jon’s hiring will ensure we continue to broaden our efforts in this critical space,” said Landgarten.
Swope previously worked at SVB Securities, where he led their Digital Health and HealthTech practice, and at Bank of America.
Other recent hires and appointments in Barclays’ Healthcare Investment Banking group include Jim Birchenough as Chairman of Global Healthcare Investment Banking and Co-Head of Global Biopharma Investment Banking, Alexis de Rosnay as Co-Head of Global Biopharma Investment Banking and Chairman of Global Healthcare Investment Banking, and Jeff Ammerman as Global Head of Specialty Pharmaceuticals Investment Banking. Amit Tyagi and John Hagens also recently joined the team as Managing Directors, focusing on healthcare tools and diagnostics and medical technologies, respectively.
“We continue to grow our healthcare coverage footprint across a broad range of sectors in both the US and Europe. We will harness the strengths of our coverage and product franchises to continue our momentum and strengthen our connectivity with new and existing clients,” Landgarten said.
Stephanie Davis to Join US Equity Research
Barclays Research, a separate division, has also made significant investments in its Healthcare coverage.
Stephanie Davis will join Barclays as a Managing Director to lead Barclays’ equity research on the US Healthcare Technology & Digital Health sector. Davis, a top-ranked analyst by Institutional Investor in 2022, previously led SVB Securities’ healthcare technology research franchise. She will report to Rob Rouse, Head of Americas Equity Research.
