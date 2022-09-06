Barclays Hires Marc Giannoni as Chief US Economist

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022--
Barclays has appointed Marc Giannoni as Managing Director and Chief US Economist for Research. Giannoni is based in New York and reports to Christian Keller, Head of Economics Research.
Marc Giannoni
Giannoni joined Barclays this month from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, where he served as Head of the Research and Statistics Departments since 2017. Prior to the Dallas Fed, Giannoni worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for more than eight years, focusing on macroeconomic and monetary topics. He also previously taught finance and economics as a faculty member at Columbia Business School.
“We are delighted to welcome Marc to Barclays and our global Research team,” Keller said. “His thought leadership and deep expertise in monetary policy, macroeconomics, energy, and trade will be a core differentiator as we continue to help institutional clients navigate this uncertain time in the US and global economy.”
Giannoni is also a research affiliate for the Center for Economic Policy Research and a researcher for the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis in Organizations. Giannoni was also previously a research fellow for the National Bureau of Economic Research.
He holds a PhD in Economics from Princeton University.
