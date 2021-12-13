SPRINGFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( MassMutual ) today announced that the consolidation of Barings’ mutual funds with MassMutual Funds 1 onto the MassMutual Investments 2 platform announced earlier this year was approved by fund shareholders, and the funds have successfully transferred over.
“We are excited about the opportunity to serve client needs with expanded solutions as a result of combining these leading investment offerings and market capabilities,” said Mike Fanning, head of MassMutual US. “Ultimately, this consolidation aligns firmly with our commitment to provide unique, interesting and targeted investment products that deliver superior long-term outcomes.”
While Barings will continue to offer innovative alternative solutions directly to wealth advisers and clients, the consolidation of funds results in access for its clients to a broader suite of sub-advised investment solutions designed to help meet long-term financial goals in a journey from building wealth to retiring comfortably.
With the conclusion of the transaction, approximately $2.0 billion 3 in Barings Funds was added to MassMutual Funds, which cumulatively represents approximately $61.2 billion in total assets across 115 funds. Barings continues to manage the six investment strategies as a subadviser, building on the $4.7 billion they currently subadvise for MassMutual Funds.
“Our clients are increasingly looking beyond core investment products to new, differentiated offerings that help meet their investing goals, and this consolidation furthers our ability to meet this need,” concluded Fanning.
About MassMutual
MassMutual is a leading mutual life insurance company that is run for the benefit of its members and participating policy owners. Founded in 1851, the company has been continually guided by one consistent purpose: we help people secure their future and protect the ones they love. With a focus on delivering long-term value, MassMutual offers a wide range of protection, accumulation, wealth management and retirement products and services. For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.
About Barings
Barings is a $387+ billion 3 global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities, and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.
