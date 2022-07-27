NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--
BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand for dogs and their people with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it will report first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 4:30 pm ET.
Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (888) 330-2120 or +1 646 960-0290 for international callers, conference ID 5515653. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://investors.bark.co/.
In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until August 23, 2022. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (800) 770-2030 or +1 647 362-9199 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 5515653. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.
About BARK
BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.
CONTACT: Investors:
Michael Mougias
Garland Harwood
