Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, April 29, 2022, before the market opens.
Barnes will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Barnes website at www.barnesgroupinc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (888) 510-2379 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0691 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 1137078. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.
In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, April 29, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, May 6, 2022, by dialing (647) 362-9199; Conference ID 1137078.
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Employees across the globe are dedicated to Persistent Ingenuity™ – advancing what’s possible and delivering to the highest standards. We serve a wide range of end markets and customers, including healthcare, automation, packaging, aerospace, mobility, and manufacturing, delivering breakthrough products and services to shape a more inclusive and sustainable world. For more information, visit www.barnesgroupinc.com.
