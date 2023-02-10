BRISTOL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023--
The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2023.
Barnes and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.
About Barnes
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Leveraging world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering, we develop advanced processes, automation solutions and applied technologies for industries ranging from medical and personal care to mobility, packaging and aerospace. Customers benefit from our integrated hardware and software capabilities focused on improving the processing, control, service and sustainability of engineered plastics, factory automation technologies and precision components. For more information, please visit www.onebarnes.com.
