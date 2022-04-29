BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2022--
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the upcoming launch of First Day® Complete at Mississippi State University. Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which manages BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, will be implementing Bulldog Bundle for the nearly 19,000 undergraduate students across MSU’s two campuses, as well as online students, beginning August 2022 for the Fall Term.
By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, First Day Complete ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.
With the launch of Bulldog Bundle, Mississippi State University undergraduates will now have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50%. Bulldog Bundle is available to all undergraduates attending Mississippi State’s Starkville and Meridian campuses, as well as online students.
“We are excited about our partnership with Mississippi State University as we implement Bulldog Bundle to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “Bulldog Bundle will ensure students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We are seeing incredible demand for First Day Complete across educational institutions nationwide as faculty and students realize the significant benefits of an all-inclusive course material program. We look forward to working with MSU and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that empower academic success for all students.”
“Our students spoke about the challenges of textbook affordability, and we listened,” said Regina Hyatt, MSU Vice President for Student Affairs. “Introducing Bulldog Bundle will ensure that students are better prepared for the academic term while providing significant cost savings on required course materials. Ultimately, it’s a solution that will lead to improved academic outcomes and greater student success.”
In a 2021 Student Pulse survey at Mississippi State, conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights™, 90% of respondents indicated that they would like to access course materials bundled with tuition.
With Bulldog Bundle, instead of purchasing materials a la carte, the cost is “bundled” in each student’s account at the same time tuition is charged. In July, ahead of the Fall Term, students will receive an email from the MSU bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students within Canvas, the university’s online course management system.
Learn more about MSU’s Bulldog Bundle program at www.msstate.edu/bulldogbundle.
Hear what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it has made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.
For more information about First Day Complete, visit, www.bncollege.com/academic-solutions/first-day-complete/.
Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit http://www.bncollege.com.
ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.
