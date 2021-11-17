BRISTOL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Barnes (NYSE: B) today announced a corporate rebrand and launch. The timing of our new corporate brand aligns with the significant transformation that is taking place across the organization. The new brand identity embodies the renewed sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm of all its employees, indicative of a company on the move. It marks another major milestone in the evolution of Barnes, as it continues to reinvent itself and is taking a fresh- and forward-looking approach to the market. With a clear goal of looking to achieve what’s possible, Barnes is focused on being a global technology-driven company ‒ one that embraces change, invests in innovation, and seeks out new challenges. The new brand identity comes at an important time as the organization leverages the Barnes Enterprise System to position itself for the future with the adoption of next-generation technology and continued global expansion.
The new branding is rooted in the company’s heritage, technology, and people - three drivers that have made the company and its portfolio what it is today. As the organization continues to look ahead, creating a strong parent brand in the marketplace is essential while ensuring the new identity matches the innovative technology firm the company is actively becoming.
“We are problem solvers, and we push ourselves to be better on behalf of our customers, each other, and our community,” said Patrick Dempsey, President and Chief Executive of Barnes. “Our ethos is Persistent Ingenuity™. We challenge ourselves to push for new answers and keep thinking and innovating. We look forward to partnering with our customers in this new chapter and continuing to pioneer technologies that help change the world.”
The new branding will be rolled out across the globe in the coming weeks and includes a newly launched website. The improved site will provide an enhanced experience for stakeholders and be a valuable resource to understand our business, solutions, culture, and commitment to our people.
About Barnes
Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Employees across the globe are dedicated to Persistent Ingenuity™ – advancing what’s possible and delivering to the highest standards. We serve a wide range of end markets and customers, including healthcare, automation, packaging, aerospace, mobility, and manufacturing, delivering breakthrough products and services to shape a more inclusive and sustainable world. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address our expected future operating and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "project," “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar terms. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks include uncertainties relating to conditions in financial markets; future financial performance of the industries or customers that we serve; risks associated with international sales and operations; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in Barnes Group Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005256/en/
CONTACT: Barnes Group Inc.
William Pitts
Director, Investor Relations
860.583.7070
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING STEEL
SOURCE: Barnes Group Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/17/2021 06:45 AM/DISC: 11/17/2021 06:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005256/en