Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Ignites Collector Car Market with Most Successful Event in Company’s 50-Year History, Soars to $203.2 Million in Total Sales, Hosts GRAMMY Award-Winning Icon Pitbull

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, has ignited the collector car market with the company’s most successful collector car auction in its 50-year history. In total, 1,857 vehicles sold for over $195.9 million, while 1,153 pieces of automobilia brought in over $7.3 million, bringing the total auction sales to more than $203.2 million with a 100-percent sell-through rate and over 140 world-record auction sales achieved. The 2022 Scottsdale Auction was broadcast live on FYI and The HISTORY Channel for 38 hours, which included nine hours on The HISTORY Channel and an unprecedented six hours of prime-time coverage on Saturday, January 29. On Saturday, the coveted Barrett-Jackson Cup “Ultimate Best in Show” was awarded to a 1936 Ford Roadster owned by Bob Johnson and built by Pinkee’s Rod Shop, one of five finalists selected from 50 entries from across the country.
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing (Lot #1415) sold during the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our Scottsdale Auction set an unprecedented pace with record-setting prices, and produced the energy that reengaged our hobby,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The immersive experience that we create is truly the heart and soul of the collector car community. Over the past week we saw incredible growth at every turn, even beating our own world auction records by double digit percentages. That growth speaks to the trust that bidders and consignors have in our No Reserve format. We’re also proud to be the new ‘Autoshow 2.0’, where manufactures can introduce, exhibit, and give high performance thrill rides, as well as auction their vehicles, giving guests a 360-degree experience.”
The top 10 non-charity vehicles that sold during the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction included:
- 2004 Porsche Carrera GT ( Lot #1398 ) – $1,980,000
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing ( Lot #1415 ) – $1,870,000
- 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder ( Lot #1405 ) – $1,815,000
- 2014 McLaren P1 ( Lot #1413 ) – $1,705,000
- 2019 Ford GT Heritage ( Lot #1389 ) – $1,650,000
- 2019 McLaren Senna ( Lot #1419.1 ) – $1,512,500
- 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition ( Lot #1417 ) – $1,430,000
- 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series ( Lot #1399 ) – $1,375,000
- 2014 Mercedes Benz G63 AMG 6x6 ( Lot #1413.1 ) - $1,210,000
- 1967 Shelby Cobra 427 CSX 3356 ( Lot #1397 ) - $1,210,000
The Scottsdale Auction kicked off in high fashion with Emerald City Band and celebrity guests including Neal McDonough, who took the stage with his harmonica and brought the house down during the Sunday Night Gala at WestWorld of Scottsdale on January 23. During the week, entertainment icons, professional athletes and titans of industry joined auction guests to indulge in the world’s most immersive automotive lifestyle event. Celebrities in attendance during this year’s auction included Pitbull, Bret Michaels, Tim Allen, Renee Zellweger, John Paul DeJoria, Ant Anstead, Adam Ferrara, Frankie Muniz, Dennis Collins, Emelia Hartford, Wayne Carini, Kevin Schiele and Cody Walker; NASCAR stars Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Harrison Burton and Aric Almirola; NASCAR Hall of Fame members Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin; automotive and racing icons Henry Ford III, Arie Luyendyk, Oliver Gavin, Ken Lingenfelter, Aaron Shelby, Chip Foose, Linda Vaughn and Dave Kindig; retired racers Paul Tracy, Buddy Rice, Bentley Warren and Derek Daly; and other professional athletes such as DeAndre Hopkins, Richie Incognito, Bubba Watson, Jacoby Ellsbury, Marco Estrada, Clayton Keller and Shayne Gotisbehere; as well as former Vice President of the United States Dan Quayle.
During the nine-day Scottsdale Auction, Barrett-Jackson raised more than $8.8 million for charity through the sale of ten vehicles, led by the world auction record-setting $3.6 million raised from the auction of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 VIN 001 ( Lot #3009 ). To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $144 million for charity for organizations around the world. Click here to read the full Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction charity news release.
“We’ve built something that is far more than a collector car auction, we’ve created a lifestyle experience,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’re proud of the depth and breadth of our Scottsdale Auction docket because it reflected the interest of every type of enthusiast and collector. The prices reflected the excitement and quality of our vehicles. It was truly our most expansive docket to date, offering everything from million-dollar supercars to the very best Resto-Mods. And we raised millions of dollars for charity, which is the pinnacle of what Barrett-Jackson represents. We’re all so blessed to be a part of this community during this period. We’re not just witnessing history, we’re making it.”
During the week, the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction produced a record-shattering automobilia auction. A total of 1,153 automobilia pieces sold at No Reserve for more than $7.3 million, the company’s most successful automobilia auction in its history. The auction included extremely rare Disney pieces, and set a new world auction record for a neon sign with the sale of a Ford Jubilee Neon Porcelain Sign ( Lot #9491 ) that brought $460,000. The top five automobilia pieces that sold during the Scottsdale Auction include:
- 1953 Ford Jubilee Neon Porcelain Sign ( Lot #9491 ) - $460,000 (world auction record for a neon sign)
- 1950s to Early 1960s Disneyland Donald Duck Ride ( Lot #9488.1 ) - $172,500 (world auction record for a kiddie ride)
- 1940s-50s Mobil Oil Neon Porcelain Sign ( Lot #9495.2 ) - $161,000
- 1930s Kelly Tires Sign ( Lot #9470 ) - $155,250
- 1940s Greyhound Bus Lines Tin Sign with Animated Neon ( Lot #8492.4 ) - $149,500
“We had so many special moments and historic milestones this week,” said Jackson. “I can’t thank our sponsors, consignors and guests enough for creating so many magical moments in Scottsdale as we celebrated our 50th anniversary. We look forward to returning to Palm Beach in April and building on the passion we all have for the collector car hobby.”
About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company
Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.
