Barton Associates (“Barton”), a leading healthcare staffing company focused on locum tenens, with additional capabilities in travel nursing, allied healthcare, and government-related medical staffing markets, today commented on how its recent acquisition by H.I.G Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm, will support the company’s continued growth trajectory into 2023.
According to SIA’s May 2022 US Staffing Industry Forecast, “the healthcare staffing industry grew 85% in 2021 to $39.8 billion, up from $21.5 billion in revenue for 2020. The increase in revenue was largely driven by an explosive 150% increase in the travel nurse segment. However, also contributing to the unprecedented demonstration of growth were 50% increases in allied health and per diem, and a 13% increase in revenue for locum tenens.”
Now the nation’s 4th largest Locum staffing company in the healthcare industry, with over 800 employees across 10 offices, Barton is uniquely positioned to staff healthcare facilities to alleviate the shortage of medical providers in 2023 and beyond. With its full-service offering, deep understanding of staffing, long-standing client relationships, and promote-from-within philosophy, Barton’s Executive Sales Team, led by Lina Gallotto and Anne Zukowski, plans to add hundreds of new members to its highly trained and motivated sales team in order to meet their clients’ needs in 2023.
“ The shortage of medical providers in the U.S. will continue to be exacerbated by the demands of an aging population. Barton is able to match willing and qualified medical providers with in-need facilities to provide vital care to their patients. To keep providing these services, we need to grow; in 2023 we’re hoping to add hundreds of new employees.” - Lina Gallotto, EVP Barton Associates & President of Barton Healthcare Staffing
Locum staffing companies like Barton are critical to healthcare nationwide, helping hospitals and health systems provide necessary and sometimes life-saving medical care to their patients – particularly for the country’s rural communities and rapidly growing geriatric population.
Barton is a leading U.S. healthcare staffing company focused on locum tenens with additional capabilities in travel nursing, allied healthcare, and government-related medical staffing markets. Barton utilizes its large network of highly skilled providers to quickly respond to critical customer needs. Barton is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, and serves over 1,000 active customers in the United States via a network of 10 offices and more than 700 employees. For more information, visit https://www.bartonassociates.com.
