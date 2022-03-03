TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 3, 2022--
NEO is proud to announce the public markets debut of Base Carbon Inc. (“Base Carbon” or the “Company”), a firm that provides capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. The Company seeks to be the preferred partner to carbon projects globally, and endeavours to use technologies within the evolving carbon industry to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. Base Carbon is now available for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol BCBN.
“Listing on the NEO Exchange is a transformative step for Base Carbon. With this listing, we now have greater access to a broad base of equity investors and financing partners as we develop a portfolio of carbon reduction projects globally,” said Michael Costa, CEO of Base Carbon. “We are optimistic about our future and are committed to our goal of being a trusted carbon partner in aiding organizations to achieve their net-zero commitments.”
With today’s launch, Base Carbon has become the latest in a steady pipeline of companies in the energy transition space – and the second in the carbon sector – to list on the NEO Exchange, Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange fueling the innovation economy.
“With commitments from governments around the world to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the demand for carbon credits and the need for carbon reduction projects has soared,” commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Base Carbon is at the forefront of this incredibly promising industry, paving the way for a solution to the looming climate crisis. We are honoured to be the stock exchange of choice for Base Carbon, as they make carbon projects and carbon credits more accessible to investors who are looking to be a part of the solution while generating investment returns. We congratulate the entire Base Carbon team on their public markets debut, and look forward to a shared capital markets journey founded on innovation and doing what is right, within our respective fields.”
Investors can trade shares of BCBN through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. The NEO Exchange is home to well over 200 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. NEO consistently facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.
About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
