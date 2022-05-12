FILE — This image provided by RR Auction shows a baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The baseball sold at auction for more than $50,000, a portion of which will go toward providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians displaced by the nation's war with Russia, auctioneer RR Auction of Boston said Thursday, May 12, 2022. The winning bid for the Rawlings Major League baseball in the auction that closed Wednesday, May 11, 2022, was more than three times what is was expected to sell for.