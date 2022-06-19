TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2022--
CTW Inc. is the Japanese operator of the leading HTML5 gaming platform G123. We are excited to share that we have released our newest game: My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online! Its official release date being June 20th, 2022.
Play the game now on G123! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Play the Game here!
Latest News here!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenseikenja_en
G123: https://g123.jp/game/50?lang=en
PV: https://youtu.be/1G8evXvIqEs
About My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online
My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online is based on the anime ‘My Isekai Life: I gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World!’ set to release on July 4th.
In this MMORPG, players will tame monsters, and travel diverse maps during their adventures! The game is easily accessible with just a browser.
About the Game
Game Title: My Isekai Life: Strongest Sage Online
Release Date: June 20th, 2022
Genre: MMORPG
Price: Free (in-game transactions)
Language: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese
Play: https://s.g123.jp/1n7ukloy
Trailer: https://youtu.be/1G8evXvIqEs
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World!
The fantasy light novel ‘My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World!’ has sold over 6 million copies worldwide.
Written by Shinkoshoto, the same author of ’The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest’.
Thanks to the positive reception, the anime has been announced for July 4th, 2022!
Official Japanese homepage: https://tenseikenja.com/
Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/tenseikenja_PR
What makes G123 special?
- No download or registration required!
Start playing in seconds! Just click the URL and start your adventure.
- Games based on Japanese anime!
Dive into an engaging, challenging game experience featuring characters and worlds from popular Japanese anime franchises. More exciting IPs are coming soon!
- Playable on both PC and mobile!
Games are made with HTML5, meaning they can be played on both PC and mobile, anytime, anywhere. Cross-play is also available!
About CTW
CTW is the internet platform company behind the G123 gaming service.
Name: CTW Inc.
Address: ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032
CEO: Ryuichi Sasaki
Established: August 14, 2013
Capital: ￥100,000,000
Business: Internet platform company
Website: https://ctw.inc/
All company, product and service names that appear in this document are trademarks of their respective companies.
© Shinkoshoto - SB Creative Corp. / My Isekai Life Production Committee
© CTW, INC. All rights reserved.
