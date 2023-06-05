SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2023--
Basgenbio Inc., a clinico-genomic cohort data-based R&D company, has announced that the company will be presenting at the BIO International Convention 2023 (BIO USA), which will be held in Boston, MA, USA, from June 5-8.
The BIO International Convention is the world’s largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical partnering event, with participation from 4,900+ companies representing 60+ countries this year. These companies will attend to share their R&D findings and explore networking and new partnership opportunities. Basgenbio will deliver a company presentation to representatives from the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, potential partners, and investors at 12:15 p.m. on June 8 (EDT).
Basgenbio, a clinico-genomic cohort data-based R&D startup, has developed DEEPCT (DEEP learning-based Clinical Trial) that predicts drug efficacy and side effects through simulations (in silico) and TLBM (Time-Labeled BioMarker) that provides time-series disease risk trends based on its clinico-genomic cohort data from 156,000 Korean subjects. Basgenbio has gained recognition for its scientific excellence and analytical capabilities in detecting and identifying disease targets using state-of-the-art genetic data and electronic medical record (EMR) data in Korea.
Basgenbio was recently selected for the Baby Unicorn 200 Promotion Project, organized by government-affiliated institutions in Korea. Additionally, the company successfully licensed out its gastric cancer TLBM to a KOSDAQ-listed molecular diagnostic company. Basgenbio's growth potential as a unicorn company has been acknowledged through winning the Pitching Day and the 3rd Health X-Challenge Seoul, hosted by a government-affiliated institution in Korea and global pharmaceutical companies, as well as signing an MOU with a KOSPI-listed pharmaceutical company.
During the BIO International Convention, Basgenbio plans to meet with over 30 existing and new partners to explore joint R&D opportunities and various types of business development based on its clinico-genomic cohort database.
Tom Kim, founder and CEO of Basgenbio, stated, "It is very meaningful to share the company's vision, the latest R&D status, and prospects, including Basgenbio's clinico-genomic cohort database. We will make every effort to understand the needs of our prospective partners and provide practical solutions tailored to those needs. We are committed to enhancing the company's competitiveness and paving the way for entering the global market.”
