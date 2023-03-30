CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
Baskin-Robbins® is putting a twist on a classic for its new Flavor of the Month, PB ‘n J Ice Cream. The limited-time flavor is available starting April 1, along with new non-dairy* smoothies, including Mixed Berry, Strawberry and Mango flavors. Baskin-Robbins is also celebrating the season with the debut of the new and customizable Turn the Tassel Cake to help commemorate the special graduate in your life.
It doesn’t matter if you’re 5 or 55, nothing hits the spot like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. That is, until the new April Flavor the Month - PB ‘n J Ice Cream. This fresh take on your childhood favorite offers smooth peanut butter ice cream with sticky and sweet grape jelly swirls smeared into brown butter flavored ice cream. The best part is, you don’t even have to worry about cutting off the crust—just whether you want to enjoy it in a cup or a cone. Crush your cravings with a big ole scoop before it’s gone.
“Nothing sparks more joy than the nostalgic taste of peanut butter and jelly, which is why we decided to put a contemporary twist on the tasty and timeless treat with our new PB ‘n J Ice Cream," said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Product Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins. “In true Baskin-Robbins fashion, our new Flavor of the Month and spring lineup of sips and cakes has something for everyone to celebrate life’s yay moments, big or small.”
Baskin-Robbins is also introducing refreshingly fruity drinks for spring, taking its mouthwatering Smoothies to the next level with three new non-dairy* flavors. Made with real fruit, this delightful lineup includes the all-new juicy Mixed Berry flavor, featuring a rich and flavorful combination of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, alongside bold and bright smoothies like zesty Strawberry and tropical Mango.
In addition to a new flavor and smoothie lineup, the ice cream brand is raising a spoon to all the graduates this spring with the launch of the new Turn the Tassel Cake, available to order in-shop or online from April 1 through July 15. Whether finishing kindergarten or college, high school or beauty school, every graduate deserves a celebration and a slice. Featuring a graduation cap topper with tassels and celebratory buttercream rose and rosette details, the Turn the Tassel cake can be customized with your grad’s school colors and favorite ice cream flavor. So, cue the Pompand Circumstance and pre-order online ahead of your graduation party. Every new chapter deserves a new cake to enjoy with family and friends!
*Non-dairy means that the item is made without dairy-containing ingredients. Although the following items do not contain ingredients with dairy, they are NOT produced in a dairy free environment, which means there is always a chance for cross contact with dairy from other products in the manufacturing facility or restaurant. Given the likelihood of cross-contact in our restaurants, this list is not suitable for people with a milk allergy.
About Baskin-Robbins
Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to guests at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and www.InspireBrands.com.
