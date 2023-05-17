LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the results of its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting").
The 10 directors nominated at the Company's Annual Meeting held on May 16, 2023, were elected by a vote of the Company's shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
Name
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Thomas J. Appio
190,930,071
2,850,553
69,221,265
Brett M. Icahn
169,686,359
24,094,265
69,221,265
Sarah B. Kavanagh
189,301,790
4,478,834
69,221,265
Steven D. Miller
181,093,705
12,686,919
69,221,265
Dr. Richard C. Mulligan
174,330,012
19,450,612
69,221,265
John A. Paulson
182,711,655
11,068,969
69,221,265
Robert N. Power
183,421,864
10,358,760
69,221,265
Russel C. Robertson
189,249,474
4,531,150
69,221,265
Thomas W. Ross, Sr.
190,210,369
3,570,255
69,221,265
Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.
190,174,239
3,606,385
69,221,265
Shareholders also approved the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and an annual frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers approved an amendment to the Company's 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to increase the number of common shares authorized for issuance thereunder, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.
For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) approval with respect to the Plan, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.
The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about Bausch Health and Bausch + Lomb, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the timing and details of the future plans for Bausch + Lomb and its future performance. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's and Bausch + Lomb's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch + Lomb's and Bausch Health's respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health and Bausch + Lomb undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Mark Maico
Kevin Wiggins
(908) 541-2102
(908) 541-3785
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
