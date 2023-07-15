SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sweltering temperatures scorched the Bay Area on Saturday as highs headed toward the triple digits in some cities, prompting warnings to take refuge from the dangerous heat, and beeline for sprinklers, pools and beaches offering a cool, watery respite.
On Saturday, the hottest temperatures were forecast for inland parts of the East Bay, North Bay and southern Santa Clara Valley. Highs were expected to hit 107 in Antioch, 105 in Livermore, 101 in Hollister, 96 in Santa Rosa and 92 in San Jose.
By around 2:30 p.m., temperatures had climbed into the 100s across the inland East Bay and spiked to 105 degrees around Lake Berreyssa in Napa County. But it was much cooler closer to the coast, with marine breezes expected to keep highs in the 70s in Oakland and downtown San Francisco and just 64 degrees at Ocean Beach.
In Antioch, hundreds of families flocked to city pools at the Prewett Family Park to beat the heat.
Andrew Martinez and Julian Arnold gingerly lowered their homemade derby boats in a lap pool just before noon, careful not to immediately water-log the vessels cobbled together with cardboard and several rolls of duct tape. While only one of the boys successfully stayed afloat, capsizing didn’t sink their fun — staying cool as temps hit the 90s.
“At least I’m still alive!” Martinez bellowed, still smiling while wadding in the shallow end towards his newly-limp watercraft. “I felt like it was going to sink as soon as I sat down.”
Luckily, his racing buddy and new friend slowly paddled back to the rescue: “Here!” Arnold said. “You can try my boat.”
On Saturday, an excessive heat warning went into effect for most inland parts of the Bay Area at 11 a.m. It was set to last through most of Sunday as temperatures were expected to match Saturday’s highs.
The National Weather Service encouraged everyone to limit time outdoors during afternoon hours and stay hydrated — and to check in on the elderly, very young and others who could be sensitive to the heat.
The summer heat wave, the second this year after a scorcher over the Fourth of July weekend, could be especially dangerous because many people haven’t yet acclimated to warm weather, said Michael Schmeltz, an associate professor of public health at California State University, East Bay. He said even healthy adults should drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and minimize time in the sun.
“It’s actually extremely dangerous for everyone,” Schmeltz said. “Although you may not think that you’re vulnerable to a heat wave, everyone should take precautions.”
In Contra Costa County, officials have prepared to open cooling centers in Antioch, Brentwood, Marinez and Pittsburg to help residents escape the heat. In Santa Clara County, cooling centers are ready in San Jose, Santa Clara, Los Altos, Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Saratoga and Sunnyvale. Alameda County listed cooling centers in Albany, Castro Valley, Cherryland, Fremont, Livermore, Newark, San Lorenzo and Union City.
The weekend heat wave was expected to bake almost all of California, the result of an “intense high pressure system in the upper atmosphere causing a lot of warm air to come in from the deserts in the Southwest,” said weather service meteorologist Dial Hoang.
In parts of the Sacramento Valley and Central Valley, temperatures are expected to surpass 110 degrees. And to the south, tourists flocked to Death Valley in anticipation of temperatures potentially topping 130 degrees — which would flirt with a 134-degree world record set in the area in 1913.
The heat also means poor air quality, triggering the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to extend a Spare the Air alert through at least Saturday.
“Enjoy weekend activities by leaving your car at home and taking transit, walking or biking to help reduce air pollution and protect the health of Bay Area residents,” said air district executive officer Philip Fine in a statement.
At the water park, Carlos Martinez, Andrew’s father, said the hot weather meant getting to take advantage of an affordable activity that didn’t involve video games or devices.
“A lot of times we’re stuck inside, trying to figure out something to do,” he said. “It feels good having them out here — doing something out of the ordinary, getting them outside their comfort zone and building community. Sink or swim, we’re having fun.”
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at mercurynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.