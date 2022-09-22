TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022--
Bay Street Rides FAR (For Autism Research), the charity cycling and walking event benefiting the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), will hold its inaugural annual ride on October 1, after two successful satellite rides in Toronto over the past two years.
Spearheaded by the NEO Exchange, a Cboe Global Markets Company, Bay Street Rides FAR debuts on the heels of the formation of ASF Canada, a subsidiary of the Autism Science Foundation, which this year was granted registered charitable status in Canada. ASF was founded in 2009 to fund cutting-edge autism research to help people thrive.
Rides FAR debuted in 2015 with the flagship Wall Street Rides FAR ride in New York. Now in its eighth year, it has evolved into a must-attend event across multiple cities where both the institutional trading and autism communities come together to support ASF, which funds critically needed autism research to help people with autism live fulfilling lives with dignity.
“Bay Street Rides FAR is both a fun and meaningful event that raises money for an incredibly important cause,” said NEO Exchange President Jos Schmitt, who chairs Bay Street Rides FAR and also serves on the Rides FAR Board of Directors. “It is a privilege to see industry players set rivalries aside for the greater good, and I am grateful to the many Canadian-based firms who have stepped up to sponsor the event. In the spirit of giving back, cooperation takes precedence over competition.”
“It is inspiring to see the Bay Street community join together to support autism research and autism families,” said ASF Canada Board member Suzanne Lanthier, a longtime Canadian-based autism advocate and autism mom. “We are so appreciative of the efforts of the NEO Exchange and everyone who is biking and walking to support the work we do.”
To date, Rides FAR has raised more than $3 million USD for ASF. This year’s event features more than 60 sponsors, including numerous Canadian-based firms, and is on pace to raise more than $1 million USD for the organization. See the full list of sponsors here.
Bay Street Rides FAR features three options for participants:
- The Lakeshore Roll: A 20-km scenic route along the water, as well as through historic old Toronto. Ages 18+
- The Cherry Beach Charmer: A quick, flat 10-km route along the water with a peek at old Toronto. Ages 18+
- The 5 km Walk: The family walk includes a stroll on the Water’s Edge Promenade, and a walk through the Distillery District. Suitable for all ages
Riders and walkers interested in participating in Bay Street Rides FAR can visit ridesfar.org/toronto for details and registration information. Companies interested in sponsoring the event can find additional information here.
About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since 2015 and acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2022, NEO provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
About the ASF Canada
ASF Canada is a subsidiary of the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism.
