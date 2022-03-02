ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
Bayer announced today the commercial registrations from the EPA for the traits that will enable the commercialization of its newest corn product, VT4PRO™ with RNAi Technology, in the United States. VT4PRO™ Technology* will provide US farmers an additional option within the already-strong Bayer corn product portfolio to help control troublesome above-ground and below ground pests.
VT4PRO™ Technology will mark the first product that combines the power of the three modes of built-in action in Trecepta® Technology, an elite above-ground pest package for corn that controls insects such as corn earworm and western bean cutworm, along with an RNAi-based mode of action, the latest defense to help manage corn rootworm.
“We’re excited about the potential of this product and believe it will provide tremendous value for farmers, helping provide added protection against some of the toughest corn pests,” said Scott Stein, North America Corn Product Management Lead. “The addition of VT4PRO™ Technology to our portfolio gives farmers another choice in Bayer’s already-robust product lineup. We anticipate that this offering will have a broad geographic fit and will provide corn growers the widest spectrum of insect defense from Bayer.”
A complement to Bayer’s existing portfolio, VT4PRO™ Technology will complement other products like SmartStax® PRO Technology and offer an additional option for growers looking for products that will perform well in low-to-moderate corn rootworm pressure conditions, along with potential higher risk for corn earworm or western bean cutworm.
“This product is another example of Bayer’s commitment to developing and delivering innovative products for farmers through our corn product pipeline,” said Stein. “With an annual investment of more than $2 billon, we’re dedicated to developing technology that provides innovative solutions that help growers address the tough challenges they face on their farms.”
Bayer plans to conduct large scale field testing of VT4PRO™ Technology during the 2022 and 2023 growing seasons with the potential to launch commercial volumes as early as 2024, pending state registrations.
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.
*VT4PRO™ with RNAi Technology is not currently available for commercially sale or planting. ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW IRM, WHERE APPLICABLE, GRAIN MARKETING AND ALL OTHER STEWARDSHIP PRACTICES AND PESTICIDE LABEL DIRECTIONS. ©2022 Bayer Group. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005510/en/
CONTACT: Bayer - Brian Leake 314.370.3285
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSOURI
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT CHEMICALS/PLASTICS
SOURCE: Bayer
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/02/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/02/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005510/en