Baystate Financial, a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company (MassMutual), and the International Association of Fire Fighters-Financial Corporation (IAFF-FC) announced a Wealth Management Initiative, whereas IAFF members will have direct access to insurance, investments, financial planning, and financial education through Baystate Financial and some other MassMutual firms located nationally. IAFF members will receive personalized attention and accessibility to financial services and a financial education curriculum.
With over 331,000 members across the United States and Canada, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is the country’s largest organization of professional fire fighters, paramedics, and emergency services personnel.
The Wealth Management Initiative will be introduced in markets throughout the United States by the end of the year to IAFF members. Initial markets include MassMutual firms located in New England (Baystate Financial), California (Capstone Partners and MassMutual Northern California), and Florida (Coastal Wealth).
“Our members will greatly benefit from the opportunity to build a personalized financial plan based on their own goals and timeline, with as much or little engagement as desired,” said IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “Our fire fighters and emergency responders deserve the opportunity to financially protect and secure their and their families’ futures and this opportunity enables them to take the steps to achieve this.”
“We are proud to partner with the IAFF-FC to bring IAFF members and their families financial strategies to assist in making timely decisions at each stage in life,” said Dave Porter, Managing Partner of Baystate Financial. “We are committed to delivering the personalized attention and accessibility IAFF members deserve.”
About Baystate Financial
Headquartered in Boston, Baystate Financial is one of the oldest and largest wealth management and financial services firms in the Northeast, with offices across the region and in Florida. With more than 300 financial professionals, 100 support staff, and an infrastructure of specialists, their proven record of excellence, stability, and adaptability dates to 1901. Baystate serves the financial needs of individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. The firm is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the ever-changing world of finance. Learn more at www.baystatefinancial.com.
