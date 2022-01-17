FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to participate in the upcoming Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference on January 19 and 20, 2022.
Mr. Jarett Levan, President and Chief Executive Officer of BBX Capital, will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the virtual conference. Joining Mr. Levan will be Mr. Brett Sheppard, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Leo Hinkley, Investor Relations Officer.
To register for the one-on-one meetings, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free, and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.
About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, which includes IT’SUGAR, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005075/en/
CONTACT: BBX Capital, Inc. Contact Info:
Investor Relations Contact:
Leo Hinkley, Investor Relations Officer, Managing Director
Telephone: 954-940-5300
Email:InvestorRelations@BBXCapital.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES REIT RETAIL RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE
SOURCE: BBX Capital, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/17/2022 06:30 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 06:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005075/en