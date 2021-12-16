BC-Entries Aqueduct
Aqueduct Entries, Saturday
1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Sul Pharoah
|119
|My Brother Cam
|119
|Main Event
|119
|Iconic Adventure
|119
|Smart Storm
|119
|Early Voting
|119
|Matt Doyle
|119
2nd_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Full Moon Fever
|120
|Sound Money
|120
|Make It in Ny
|118
|Great Workout
|120
|Bar Fourteen
|120
|Magnificent Chrome
|120
|Mister Winston
|120
|Forest Spirit
|122
|Good Culture
|120
3rd_$38,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO, 1mi.
|Pit Stop Man
|119
|Rvindicated
|119
|Irie Spice
|119
|R Boy Cheekum
|119
|Principality
|119
|a-C. B Loves a Fight
|119
|Writeitontheice
|119
|Illustrious
|119
|St. Lukes
|119
|a-Nova Loves a Fight
|112
a-Coupled.
4th_$84,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Happy Medium
|122
|Wudda U Think Now
|124
|T Loves a Fight
|120
|Arch Cat
|122
|Troubling Moon
|120
|Chestertown
|122
|Foolish Ghost
|124
|Mr Phil
|122
|Arthur's Hope
|120
5th_$70,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Clash A. J.
|119
|Silent Running
|119
|Court Banker
|119
|Our Son Jake
|119
|Golden Code
|119
|Raw Courage
|119
|Devil's Edge
|119
|Dancing With Rico
|119
|Bench Walk
|119
|Infeasible
|119
|Bert Bert Bert
|119
|Waheel
|119
|Bold Journey
|119
|Uncle Water Flow
|112
|Bosship
|119
|Asap Restoration
|119
6th_$500,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.
New York Stallion Series Stakes
|Unique Unions
|120
|Hoboken Jack
|120
|Bustin Pietre
|120
|Stirdatpot
|118
|Maseta
|120
|Iron Lion in Zion
|120
|Safalow's Mission
|118
|Kenner
|120
|Hot Stepper
|118
|Un Ojo
|120
|Geno
|120
7th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Blu Grotto
|118
|a-Blake B.
|120
|F F Rocket
|123
|a-Corkman
|123
|Liam's Fire
|123
|No Burn
|120
|Altered
|120
|Exxtop
|120
|Swinton
|118
|Royal Realm
|120
a-Coupled.
8th_$500,000, stk, 2YO F, 7f.
New York Stallion Series Stakes
|She's a Big Deal
|120
|Howdyoumakeurmoney
|122
|Alicia's Way
|120
|Half Birthday
|118
|Laoban's Legacy
|120
|Bank On Anna
|118
|Laochi
|118
|Mrs. Banks
|118
|Yo Cuz
|118
|Shigeko
|120
|Morning Matcha
|122
9th_$72,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6½f.
|a-Dee Bo
|118
|a-Big Brown Shoes
|118
|Uncle George
|122
|Giramonte
|113
|Raven Rocks
|122
|Mo Crazy Blues
|120
|Reggae Music Man
|120
|Straight Skinny
|118
|Johnny Fontaine
|120
|Taco Bean
|118
|No Salt
|120
|Tapizearance
|122
|Anything Pazible
|122
|Colormepazzi
|122
a-Coupled.
