BC-Entries Aqueduct

Aqueduct Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Sul Pharoah119My Brother Cam119
Main Event119Iconic Adventure119
Smart Storm119Early Voting119
Matt Doyle119

2nd_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Full Moon Fever120Sound Money120
Make It in Ny118Great Workout120
Bar Fourteen120Magnificent Chrome120
Mister Winston120Forest Spirit122
Good Culture120

3rd_$38,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO, 1mi.

Pit Stop Man119Rvindicated119
Irie Spice119R Boy Cheekum119
Principality119a-C. B Loves a Fight119
Writeitontheice119Illustrious119
St. Lukes119a-Nova Loves a Fight112

a-Coupled.

4th_$84,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f.

Happy Medium122Wudda U Think Now124
T Loves a Fight120Arch Cat122
Troubling Moon120Chestertown122
Foolish Ghost124Mr Phil122
Arthur's Hope120

5th_$70,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.

Clash A. J.119Silent Running119
Court Banker119Our Son Jake119
Golden Code119Raw Courage119
Devil's Edge119Dancing With Rico119
Bench Walk119Infeasible119
Bert Bert Bert119Waheel119
Bold Journey119Uncle Water Flow112
Bosship119Asap Restoration119

6th_$500,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.

New York Stallion Series Stakes

Unique Unions120Hoboken Jack120
Bustin Pietre120Stirdatpot118
Maseta120Iron Lion in Zion120
Safalow's Mission118Kenner120
Hot Stepper118Un Ojo120
Geno120

7th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi.

Blu Grotto118a-Blake B.120
F F Rocket123a-Corkman123
Liam's Fire123No Burn120
Altered120Exxtop120
Swinton118Royal Realm120

a-Coupled.

8th_$500,000, stk, 2YO F, 7f.

New York Stallion Series Stakes

She's a Big Deal120Howdyoumakeurmoney122
Alicia's Way120Half Birthday118
Laoban's Legacy120Bank On Anna118
Laochi118Mrs. Banks118
Yo Cuz118Shigeko120
Morning Matcha122

9th_$72,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 6½f.

a-Dee Bo118a-Big Brown Shoes118
Uncle George122Giramonte113
Raven Rocks122Mo Crazy Blues120
Reggae Music Man120Straight Skinny118
Johnny Fontaine120Taco Bean118
No Salt120Tapizearance122
Anything Pazible122Colormepazzi122

a-Coupled.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you