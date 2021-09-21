BC-Entries Arapahoe Park
Arapahoe Park Entries, Friday
1st_$9,300, , 2YO, .
|Turko
|124
|First Cartes Cartel
|124
|Quick Cash Wagon
|124
|Mi Pistola Azoom
|124
|Hold On to That
|124
|Midnight Secret
|124
|La Cuatro Cuarenta
|124
|Skedaddle
|124
2nd_$9,300, , 3YO up, 3f.
|Twos Two
|124
|Black Hawk 777
|124
|Phazer
|124
|Seis Coronas In
|124
|Jess a Fast Train
|124
|Flip Phone
|124
|Brim Cartel
|124
|Golden Hawk
|124
|Easy N Effortlessly
|124
3rd_$12,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 4½f.
|Princess Sugeith
|120
|Supreme Dream
|117
|Unbridled Dixie
|117
|Perfect Lilcharlie
|117
|Sexy Thing
|120
|Queen of the Ice
|120
4th_$9,000, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up, 6f.
|Morning Shadow
|124
|Intimidating
|124
|Jack With Seven
|124
|Rocketringo
|124
|Thetrailerguy
|124
|Way Out West
|121
|Little No Way
|124
|Outrun the Posse
|124
5th_$9,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Heavy Favor
|124
|Macho On Dax
|124
|Big Tony
|120
|Ghost Squad
|124
|Wild Tonight
|124
|Behold de Flame
|121
|Backchatter
|124
6th_$9,600, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Sassy Sapphire
|124
|Shoot Me Straight
|124
|Kilbarry Lady
|124
|Xingfu
|124
|Gold Pass
|124
|Kurious Kennedy
|124
|Top of the Podium
|121
|Wrinkled Rose
|124
|Magic Moment
|121
7th_$15,500, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi 70yd.
|Emperor's Choice
|124
|Goose Drank Wine
|124
|Big Biz
|124
|Accoustical
|124
|Tap a Miracle
|124
|Doby
|124
