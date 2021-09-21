BC-Entries Arapahoe Park

Arapahoe Park Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$9,300, , 2YO, .

Turko124First Cartes Cartel124
Quick Cash Wagon124Mi Pistola Azoom124
Hold On to That124Midnight Secret124
La Cuatro Cuarenta124Skedaddle124

2nd_$9,300, , 3YO up, 3f.

Twos Two124Black Hawk 777124
Phazer124Seis Coronas In124
Jess a Fast Train124Flip Phone124
Brim Cartel124Golden Hawk124
Easy N Effortlessly124

3rd_$12,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 4½f.

Princess Sugeith120Supreme Dream117
Unbridled Dixie117Perfect Lilcharlie117
Sexy Thing120Queen of the Ice120

4th_$9,000, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up, 6f.

Morning Shadow124Intimidating124
Jack With Seven124Rocketringo124
Thetrailerguy124Way Out West121
Little No Way124Outrun the Posse124

5th_$9,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Heavy Favor124Macho On Dax124
Big Tony120Ghost Squad124
Wild Tonight124Behold de Flame121
Backchatter124

6th_$9,600, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Sassy Sapphire124Shoot Me Straight124
Kilbarry Lady124Xingfu124
Gold Pass124Kurious Kennedy124
Top of the Podium121Wrinkled Rose124
Magic Moment121

7th_$15,500, alc, 3YO up (C), 1mi 70yd.

Emperor's Choice124Goose Drank Wine124
Big Biz124Accoustical124
Tap a Miracle124Doby124

