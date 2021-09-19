BC-Entries Arlington
Arlington Entries, Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Lady Express
|124
|Rejoice an Be Glad
|124
|Godsgift
|124
|Wildwood Maggie
|124
|Singing Alli
|114
|Constancia
|124
|Nice and True
|124
|Miss Surprise
|124
|Rachelgotstephen
|124
|Drama Run
|124
2nd_$22,100, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Glitterary
|117
|Windy City Girl
|121
|Northern Alliance
|121
|City Fun
|121
|April's Gem
|124
|White Lies
|121
|Rapid Transit
|121
|Zandrea's
|121
|Smack
|121
3rd_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Policy Option
|121
|P H Factor
|121
|High Spirits
|121
|Can't Hide From Me
|121
|Two Worlds
|117
|Jeff the Lion
|124
|Sliabh Aughty
|121
|Go for Sherrie
|121
|Bulldog of Bergen
|121
4th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO, 5½f.
|Etched in Stone
|119
|Power Through
|122
|City Drifter
|122
|Upbeat Melody
|119
|Richy
|119
|Valiant Vinny
|119
|Dream Keeper
|122
5th_$24,050, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 5½f.
|The Green Mo'ster
|121
|Grandal
|121
|King Tito
|117
|Smokin Richie
|121
|Clear N Convincing
|121
|Tuff Attack
|121
|Bourbon Tan
|121
|Take Me Up Brady
|121
|Biarritz
|121
|Master Guns
|121
6th_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|High On Sugar
|124
|Justenufftuff
|124
|Angelino
|121
|Cappy Hour
|124
|Kearny County
|121
|Cadet Captain
|121
|Andrew the Giant
|121
|And Won
|124
|Driver Dan
|121
|Memory Bank
|121
|Behind Enemy Lines
|114
|Hannity
|121
7th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Curlington
|121
|Red Flag Alert
|121
|Stallone
|114
|Barleewon
|121
|War Chest
|124
|Duchossois
|121
|Gate Crew
|121
|Kinetic Swagger
|121
|Bridgekeeper
|110
|Admiral Returns
|121
|Niles Channel
|121
|Christian C
|124
|My Bariley
|121
|Pocket Player
|121
8th_$13,650, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Zarmae
|121
|Giant's Forrest
|121
|Dark Wood
|121
|Canihaveitlikethat
|114
|Dancin Nicky
|121
|Roar of the Lion
|121
|Dewy's Hit
|120
|Wild Fox
|121
|Speak English
|108
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.