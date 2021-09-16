BC-Entries Arlington

Arlington Entries, Saturday

By The Associated Press

1st_$18,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 6f.

Hour Cat119Birdman Richie119
Bourbon Delight109Meataball112
Izu Iz Or Izu Aint119Star On the Map119

2nd_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Copper Crossing121Final Call124
Last Spring121Lee La Dew121
Will Ya Win Sum121Morethansoultitle117

3rd_$31,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1 1/16mi.

Risky Risky Risky121Launch Away121
Lion Love121Stormy Empire121
Summer Day121Perfect Diva117
Romantic Attack121

4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.

Beau Noir119Jim and Jim112
Winter's Ghost109Dare Goes Da Devil119
Dream Island119Wonderstruck116
Sport Pepper119Embodiment119

5th_$11,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.

Renegade Bob117Abuelo Nuno117
River Finn114Crankshaft121
Devil's Rule124Powerful Man117
Offlee Fun121Talis Park Grad121

6th_$32,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Gray Owl121Piece of My Heart121
Mom's Red Lipstick114She Can't Sing121
Richies Great Girl121Ms Sassy Atitude111
Oh So Terrible121Music City Star117

7th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Power Cry121Oncewewerebrothers121
Mongol Bull121Marco's Dream121
Greeleys Ice121W W Kan Do124
Contraction121Boom Box121
Goneghost114

8th_$14,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 5f.

Agave Kid121Stormin El Prado124
Day in the Country121Bee Happy Attack121
Demand Ransom121Pitaman120
Bora Bora121Givin Up None121
Rahfee Town121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you