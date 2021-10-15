BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Sunday
1st_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Cartwheel
|122
|Courageous Girl
|122
|Frost Me
|120
|Vallarand
|120
|Pay Grade
|122
2nd_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Herald Angel
|118
|Shining Colors
|123
|High School Crush
|121
|Appreciate
|121
|a-Emma and I
|120
|Lucky Sitka
|118
|Carly Hustle
|120
|a-Adele Kat
|120
|Constitutionalrage
|120
|Zerenia
|123
|Khali Magic
|120
|Seahorse d'Oro
|120
|Lot of Honey
|120
a-Coupled.
3rd_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 7f.
|Drakon
|119
|Citizen Mack
|119
|Urban Forest
|119
|Debate
|119
|Fenwick
|119
|Forced Ranking
|119
|Carpe's Dream
|119
4th_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Road to Success
|120
|Good Culture
|120
|Royal Realm
|120
|Indoctrinate
|118
|Johnnypump
|124
|Coach Bahe
|112
|Texas Swing
|122
|Rocco Strong
|120
5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Khali's Dream
|119
|Buckortwo
|119
|My Last Mission
|119
|Joey the Carpenter
|119
|Lord Brownie
|119
|Cool Laoban
|119
|Hezastonecoldfox
|119
|Deptford Dancer
|119
|Red Fortress
|119
|Father Walsh
|119
|Chief Engineer
|119
|Bali's Shade
|119
|Devil Or Angel
|119
|Thrill of It
|119
|Sandrone
|119
6th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1$ X), 1 1/16mi.
|Chulainn
|118
|Agent Creed
|120
|Missionatthespa
|122
|Fatima's Blessing
|122
|Work Out
|115
|Grape Nuts Warrior
|120
|Mr. Kringle
|124
|Cotton
|120
|Catch That Party
|122
|Water's Edge
|118
|Regality
|118
7th_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Manifest Destiny
|121
|Gandy Dancing
|123
|More Graytful
|123
|Quintarelli
|121
|a-I Love Jaxson
|123
|Analyzethisandthat
|121
|a-Dugout
|121
|Just Right
|121
|Sicilia Mike
|113
|Durkin's Call
|123
a-Coupled.
8th_$150,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
Floral Park Stakes
|Gogo Shoes
|124
|Robin Sparkles
|124
|Time Limit
|122
|Too Sexy
|124
|Honey Cake
|124
|Introduced
|126
|Secure Connection
|124
|Raven's Cry
|126
|Pacific Gale
|122
9th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Gailhorsewind
|121
|Thegoddessofsnakes
|121
|Rhombique
|121
|Thesis Break
|121
|Miss Bonnie T
|121
|Lilac Girl
|121
|Venus Oyzo
|124
|Lady Valentine
|121
|Ingress
|121
|R Girl Faith
|121
|Vintage Style
|121
|Suffice
|121
|Wow
|121
|Mun Luv
|121
|Intense Honor
|121
|Tekila
|121
