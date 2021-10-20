BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$35,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Grace in Motion
|115
|Someday Maybe
|120
|School of Thought
|120
|Black Licorice
|120
|Malibu Anthem
|124
|Balinese
|120
|Untamed Lady
|120
2nd_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Tamburro's Sox
|124
|Athenry
|121
|Freudian Analyst
|119
|Majestic Sky
|121
|Perfect Banker
|124
|Tough Workout
|121
|War Novel
|121
|Hot Doctor
|121
|Chase the Cat
|121
|Flintshire's Rock
|121
|El Mayor
|121
|Tuesday's Child
|116
|Rogue Leader
|121
|Top of the Mint
|124
|Taco Bean
|121
3rd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.
|Second Row Center
|120
|Made In Italy
|124
|Single Soul
|120
|L'Indiscret
|122
|Flauto
|118
|Dancingwthdaffodls
|124
4th_$60,000, cl $32,000-$32,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Flat Out Beautiful
|122
|Lost in Rome
|124
|Villainous
|122
|Grumps Little Tots
|124
|Liveyourbeastlife
|122
|Ragtime Blues
|122
|Mexican Wonder Boy
|122
5th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Astral Weeks
|119
|Curlin's Wisdom
|119
|My Last Mission
|119
|Pursuit of Justice
|119
|Catching Cupid
|119
|Lazzarito
|119
|Kenner
|119
|Asymmetric
|119
|Devious Banker
|119
|Kaz Sugar Bank
|119
6th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.
|Sailingintothewind
|123
|Publication
|123
|Clara Peeters
|121
|My Sweet Wife
|121
|So Gracious
|121
|Tiple
|121
|Princess Fawzia
|123
7th_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.
|Saffron Moon
|119
|Toosweettobesour
|119
|Into Happiness
|119
|Chasing Artemis
|119
|Make a Wish
|119
|Morning in America
|119
|Nostalgic
|119
|Handbelle
|119
8th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6f.
|Jades Gelly
|121
|Screamin' By
|123
|Abuse of Power
|123
|Sussex Garden
|120
|Ruvies in Time
|123
|Bravo Regina
|120
|Stolen Holiday
|123
|She's a Black Belt
|123
|Lilly Simone
|118
|O'Gotten Girl
|120
|Tuscan Queen
|120
|Violent Point
|123
|Harper's in Charge
|120
9th_$100,000, stk, 3YO, 7f.
Carle Place Stakes
|Crowded Trade
|118
|Town of Gold
|118
|Ocala Dream
|120
|Wolfie's Dynaghost
|118
|Smokin' Jay
|122
|Resist the Devil
|118
|Indian Lake
|122
|Rustler
|118
|Easy Time
|124
|Kawhi Me a River
|118
|Arzak
|122
|Snow House
|118
10th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f.
|Vibe Setter
|119
|Our Son Jake
|119
|Clash A. J.
|114
|Hot Rod Rumble
|119
|Bali's Shade
|119
|Amedeus Music
|119
|Gimmedamoney
|119
|Always Charming
|119
|Something Majestic
|119
|Call My Banker
|119
|Almond Cider
|119
