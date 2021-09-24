BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Sunday

By The Associated Press

1st_$90,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Shalimar Gardens120Violent Vixen120
Tekila120Boss Cara120
Big City Momma120My Sunny Valentine120

2nd_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Pivotal Run120Mambonick120
Viking Zim120Cox's Ledge120
Shutters120Remembermom124
Arrowheart120Straight Skinny120
War Novel120Sandro the Great124
Addicted to You120Wicked Karma124
Noble Journey120Brian's Mission120
Ghostmon120Reunion Tour120

3rd_$50,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Theregoesmymiracle121Partner's Hope121
Thruster121Voter Protection121
Uncle Mo's Cat121Motion to Strike121
a-Rogers Ginger121a-Rudy Rod121
Beckenbauer124Mister J T121

a-Coupled.

4th_$150,000, stk, 2YO, 7f.

Bertram F. Bongard Stakes

Shipsational120Whittington Park120
Surprise Boss120Happy Happy B118
Senbei122

5th_$85,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f.

Beautiful Karen125Kinky Sox123
Fetching121Silky Blue121
Pure Bode123Mike's Girl123
Itsakeyper123Honey Money125
Party At Page's122Kreesie123
Jill's a Hot Mess120Prairie Fire121
Timeless Journey121Fair Regis123

6th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Silver Fist119Trinity Titoli119
Pimenova119Shane's Risk119
She's a Mia119Take Charge Lisa119
Liberty Flame119Venti Valentine119
Cindy's Choice119Let Her Inspire U119
Sister Linda119Laochi119
Try It Again119Grannys Connection119
Know It All Audrey119Twist Just Right119

7th_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Hurricane Andrew124Silver Token122
Prefect122Sidd Finch122
Count Down122Public Information120
Royal Realm120Regality120
Made My Day122Gateway Guardian120
Justintimeforwine122Rocco Strong120
Agent Creed120Road to Success120
Voliero124

8th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 1mi.

Golden Oldie118Home for Christmas118
Lookin to Fly122Unicorn Sally122
English Breeze124Masterof the Tunes124
Raining Candy120Just Ok Is Not Ok120
Epona's Dream120a-Caramocha118
My Lips Are Sealed122Amity Island118
Marvelous Maude120a-Chasing Cara120
Stuy Town Baby122

a-Coupled.

9th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Gallant Bloom Handicap

Bella Sofia119Lake Avenue121
Lady Rocket118Don't Call Me Mary118
Honor Way118

10th_$45,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Fort Drum118Proper Grammar120
High School Crush121Theodora Grace123
Adele Kat120Appreciate121
Ava K's Girl121Mazal Eighteen123
Lucky Latkes121Back Channel123
Beyond Brown121Happy Hill Lil123
Athena Dancer118Fifth Risk118

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

