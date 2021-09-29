BC-Entries Belmont Park
Belmont Park Entries, Friday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Binkster
|123
|Dark Money
|123
|Dream Bigger
|121
|Sicilia Mike
|113
|Durkin's Call
|123
|I Love Jaxson
|123
2nd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.
|Single Soul
|120
|Baseline Drive
|124
|Vividly
|122
|Traffic Song
|120
|Big Bad Diva
|120
|Double Blessed
|120
|Federalist Papers
|120
3rd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.
|Caragate
|119
|a-Twist Just Right
|119
|Inkblot
|119
|Laochi
|119
|Captainsdaughter
|119
|a-Empire Lily
|119
|Grannys Connection
|119
a-Coupled.
4th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Bellamy'spartygirl
|120
|Cause to Dream
|120
|Mission Trail
|120
|Miss Alex
|120
|Hey It's Tati
|113
|Cazilda Fortytales
|123
|Sweeter
|120
|Hollywood Gina
|120
5th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Magnetique
|122
|Amiko Chow
|124
|Ocean Air
|124
|Sweet Mission
|120
|Exotic West
|120
|Command Point
|124
|Linny Kate
|122
|Claddagh's Run
|124
|Barista Vixen
|124
|Caramocha
|120
|Sweet Franny Lu
|120
|Suspended Campaign
|120
6th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 7f.
|Harper's in Charge
|120
|Stolen Holiday
|123
|Screamin' By
|123
|Jades Gelly
|121
|Shaker Shack
|120
|Thrill
|121
|Love And Thunder
|123
|Silver Strand
|120
|Rivendell
|123
|Sparkling Sky
|123
|Magisterium
|120
7th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|Mi Tres Por Ciento
|123
|Answer In
|125
|Always Sunshine
|125
|Mr Phil
|123
|T Loves a Fight
|121
|Cost Basis
|121
|Newbomb
|122
|Drafted
|121
8th_$125,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.
John Hettinger Stakes
|Pecatonica
|122
|Two Cent Tootsie
|122
|Dancing Kiki
|126
|Make Mischief
|122
|Dancingwthdaffodls
|122
|Myhartblongstodady
|124
|Ice Princess
|122
|Classic Lady
|122
|Cara's Dreamer
|118
9th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7f.
|On the Dean's List
|121
|Remembermom
|124
|Zap Man
|121
|El Mayor
|121
|Heroneandonly
|121
|Suit of Armor
|121
|B C Glory Days
|121
|Athenry
|121
|War Smoke
|121
|Giramonte
|121
|King Moonracer
|121
|Sir William
|121
|Yarrow
|121
|Kaden
|121
|Citizen K
|121
|Stonecoldwarrior
|121
