BC-Entries Belmont Park

Belmont Park Entries, Friday

By The Associated Press

1st_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Binkster123Dark Money123
Dream Bigger121Sicilia Mike113
Durkin's Call123I Love Jaxson123

2nd_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 11/8mi.

Single Soul120Baseline Drive124
Vividly122Traffic Song120
Big Bad Diva120Double Blessed120
Federalist Papers120

3rd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f.

Caragate119a-Twist Just Right119
Inkblot119Laochi119
Captainsdaughter119a-Empire Lily119
Grannys Connection119

a-Coupled.

4th_$28,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Bellamy'spartygirl120Cause to Dream120
Mission Trail120Miss Alex120
Hey It's Tati113Cazilda Fortytales123
Sweeter120Hollywood Gina120

5th_$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Magnetique122Amiko Chow124
Ocean Air124Sweet Mission120
Exotic West120Command Point124
Linny Kate122Claddagh's Run124
Barista Vixen124Caramocha120
Sweet Franny Lu120Suspended Campaign120

6th_$92,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 7f.

Harper's in Charge120Stolen Holiday123
Screamin' By123Jades Gelly121
Shaker Shack120Thrill121
Love And Thunder123Silver Strand120
Rivendell123Sparkling Sky123
Magisterium120

7th_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

Mi Tres Por Ciento123Answer In125
Always Sunshine125Mr Phil123
T Loves a Fight121Cost Basis121
Newbomb122Drafted121

8th_$125,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi.

John Hettinger Stakes

Pecatonica122Two Cent Tootsie122
Dancing Kiki126Make Mischief122
Dancingwthdaffodls122Myhartblongstodady124
Ice Princess122Classic Lady122
Cara's Dreamer118

9th_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7f.

On the Dean's List121Remembermom124
Zap Man121El Mayor121
Heroneandonly121Suit of Armor121
B C Glory Days121Athenry121
War Smoke121Giramonte121
King Moonracer121Sir William121
Yarrow121Kaden121
Citizen K121Stonecoldwarrior121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

